Lincoln teen one win away from British powerboat title

Lincoln teenager Jonnny Brewer is just one race away from winning the 2021 British Powerboat Championships title.

The 19-year-old leads the Championships after winning both of the first two rounds of racing in Lancashire and Lowestoft.

He will head to Stewartby Hydroplane & Powerboat Racing Club in Bedford on September 18-19. hoping to seal his first British Powerboat Championships crown.

Jonny, who has been racing since the age of 11, competes in the F4 Catamaran Class, racing at speeds of around 65mph on an ever changing circuit as the water changes with each lap.

The format of the races consists of four heats of racing, with two being run on a handicap basis.

He has followed in his dad and grandad’s footsteps and wants to make them both proud and carry on the family name in powerboat racing.

Jonny said: “It’s been a short season but it’s been great to be back racing after the pandemic.

“A huge thank you to the clubs, officials and safety crews who have worked tirelessly to put the three events on this season. Without them there would be no racing, a huge thank you also to my team, crew and sponsors for enabling me to race.

“It’s going to be a tough weekend of racing, but I’m in a good position to clinch my first British Championship ritle which would mean the world to me. But first I have to race and until the last chequered flag drops anything can and usually does happen in racing.”

Jonny said that not a lot of people know about powerboat racing and he wants to show more people the sport, saying he can’t explain just how much adrenaline he gets from it.

As he aims to win his first British title, Jonny is also looking ahead to the future and told The Lincolnite he hopes to move up into the next category – F2 – within the next few seasons.