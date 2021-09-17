Lincolnshire County Council to host first ever Climate Summit

Lincolnshire County Council is holding the first ever Climate Summit on Wednesday, October 13, in the run up to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

The summit will bring together the public sector, businesses and communities to look to the future and discover new ways of working together to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Attendees at the Epic Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground will hear from a line-up of inspirational speakers, including the chair of the UK Climate Change Committee Lord Deben, the CEO of the Institute of Environmental Management & Assessment (IEMA) Sarah Mukherjee and local businesses that are leading the way with their decarbonisation solutions.

Register for the Climate Summit

As part of the run up to the Climate Summit, there will be a series of free online webinars starting next week. Come along for actionable next steps on your climate journey and connect with other like-minded individuals wanting to be part of the solution.

Register for the webinars

Energy Efficiency for your Business/Community Space – September 20, 10am – 11.30am

Hear about building design, energy efficiency and digital ways to make your community space/business more energy efficient.

Sustainable Transport for your Business – September 21, 11am – 12.30pm

Hear about cargo bikes, biomethane power and electric vehicles. Find out how you can introduce sustainable transport to your business.

Community Led Climate Action – September 22, 6pm – 7.30pm

Find out what climate action is taking place in Lincolnshire and how you can get involved in your community to tackle climate change. The panel will be talking about #plasticfree communities, sustainability toolkits and reducing the carbon emissions of your local area.

Create a Low Carbon Home – September 23, 6pm – 7.30pm

Find out about retrofitting, local authority funding and the simple ways you can make your home more sustainable.