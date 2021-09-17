Lincolnshire pensioner jailed for historic child sex abuse

It happened more than four decades ago

A former Lincolnshire lorry driver has been jailed for 12 months for sexual offences against children in the 1970s.

Lawrence Burman, 75, of Beck Side, Hibaldstow, pleaded guilty to four counts of gross indecency against a child and two counts of indecent assault against a child, St Albans Crown Court heard.

The offences relate to three children, aged between eight and 13 at the time they were abused by Burman.

The court heard how Burman used to work as a lorry driver for a firm in Hemel Hempstead. In 1970, he carried out a sexual act in the presence of one victim while they both sat inside his cab.

Burman then went on to commit several offences near Berkhamsted between 1972 and 1978. One offence was also committed in Lincolnshire.

Detective Constable Laura Chillingworth, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s historic child abuse investigation team, said: “Burman arrogantly believed he would get away with his actions, thinking his victims would never reveal what happened to them. However, their courage in coming forward meant he did have to face the consequences of what he did all those years ago.

“On arrest, he denied the allegations and claimed his victims were lying, but later pleaded guilty to all charges.

“Child victims of sexual abuse never forget what happened to them. They have to learn to live with it, but understandably it often has a hugely negative impact on their self-esteem and their mental health.

“I hope the conclusion of this investigation and its outcome finally gives all three of them a sense of closure on the past.”

Burman will be on licence on his release from prison.