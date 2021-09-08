Man stabbed in Grimsby street fight
Two people are in custody
A man has been stabbed after a fight between two people in Grimsby around 4.40pm on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they were called to a public order disturbance in between Stanley Street and Wellington Street, with one man saying he had a knife wound.
The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “Officers were on the scene quickly and were able to apprehend two suspects, who are now in custody.
“We understand that this was a disturbing scene for the local residents to witness, however it is believed that those involved were known to one another and this was a targeted incident.
“Our officers will continue to patrol the area to offer reassurance to residents and if anyone has any concerns, we would encourage them to speak to us in confidence.”
Any witnesses should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting Log 406/070921.