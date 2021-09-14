MOD £220m Typhoon training contract supports 180 jobs

New immersive simulators will be used to train pilots

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has awarded BAE Systems contracts valued at more than £220 million to train Typhoon pilots in Lincolnshire and Moray.

New immersive simulators will be used to train pilots of the world’s leading combat aircraft at RAF Coningsby and RAF Lossiemouth.

Under the Typhoon Future Synthetic Training (TFST) contracts, BAE Systems is leading the delivery of ten high fidelity, immersive simulators, together with state of the art training facilities.

High security training exercises use real world mission software and tactics.

The investment by Defence Equipment and Support, the MOD’s procurement arm, is part of Royal Air Force (RAF)’s aim to increase its use of synthetic training, delivering cost, time and sustainability benefits over live training.

The contract will support approximately 120 jobs in the delivery of new infrastructure at two RAF bases, with a further 60 engineering jobs sustained at BAE Systems and many more with a number of specialist UK companies throughout its supply chain.

Richard Hamilton, Typhoon Programme Director, Europe, BAE Systems’ Air Sector, said: “We pride ourselves in delivering world-class training capability as we understand how critical it is to deliver the highest quality skills and capabilities to the frontline. This contract builds on existing work to deliver synthetic training to the RAF’s Typhoon Force, which will eventually enable pilots from different locations to fly virtual missions together and provide the ability to ‘plug into’ other assets across air, land and sea.

“The investment will deliver a number of valuable operational benefits for the RAF, alongside the positive impact that the increased use of synthetic training will make to reduce carbon emissions. With 9.6 tonnes of carbon saved by every synthetic flight, it will help reduce the current carbon footprint of live training, supporting the net zero ambitions held by our customers and ourselves.”