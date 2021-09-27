Rugby Report: Lincoln captain injured in narrow league defeat

Also see the results for clubs across Lincolnshire

Lincoln’s 1st XV lost captain Lewis Wilson to injury as they opened their 2021/22 league campaign with a narrow 12-6 home defeat against arch rivals Market Rasen & Louth.

Lincoln saw an early try for winger Jake Keeton disallowed for an alleged knock-on before taking the lead through Louie Cooke’s penalty.

Market Rasen hit back as Ed Nicholls burst through two tackles in the midfield to set up Tom Stephens for a try.

Less than three minutes later the visitors were in again as Kieran Austin Thomas’ kick through was met by Will Pridgeon.

Pridgeon took advantage of some poor Lincoln tackling to go over for a try, which Nicholls converted.

Cooke slotted over his second penalty of the match for Lincoln to reduce the deficit to 12-6 going in at the break.

Lincoln captain Lewis Wilson suffered a serious injury and was temporarily unconscious with 10 minutes of the match remaining. The game was delayed before moving onto the second team pitch.

He was excellently treated on the pitch by the club’s physio Sam Rees before paramedics arrived to take the Lincoln skipper to hospital. A scan later revealed that Wilson has suffered a fractured clavicle and is likely to miss at least two months of the season.

There was no further score in the match as Market Rasen held on to win the derby clash.

Meanwhile, Market Rasen’s 2nd XV were also in action as a hat-trick from Ben Young helped them to a 36-7 win against Grimsby.

Angus Treadgold crossed for two tries and Jessie Wright scored one, while Young kicked three conversions.

Nathan Watson scored Grimsby’s try and added the conversion.

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, captain Tom Foster crossed for a try as Scunthorpe claimed a 31-10 home victory over Dudley Kingswinford.

Col Chapman, James Dyson, Jack Brunt, Josh Lugsden each scored a try, while Tom Alldridge added three conversions.

Jack Jones crossed for a brace of tries as Stamford began life in Midlands Two East (South) with a 19-12 victory away against Long Buckby.

Harry Ayton also scored a try for the visitors and Iain Downer kicked two conversions.

In Midlands Three East (North), Lewis Rothenburg scored four tries as Grimsby opened their league campaign with an emphatic 53-12 win at East Retford.

Luke Chaplin, John Mansfield, Doug Clough and Evan Picking also scored tries for the visitors, while Jess Matthews added one penalty and five conversions.

Ben Whinney and Dan Turner crossed for two tries apiece as Kesteven won 43-27 at Boston.

Will Pert and Adam Draper each grabbed a try for the visitors, while Whinney kicked one penalty and five conversions.

John Stanfield crossed for two tries for Boston, with George Hotchen and Dan Piggo each grabbing one. Hotchen also kicked two conversions and a penalty.

In Midlands Three East (South), captain Luke Turner’s try was not enough to prevent Spalding’s 38-11 defeat at Dunstablians. Spalding’s other points came via two penalties from Conall Mason.

Bourne made a winning start to their season in the same division with a 17-13 home victory against Stockwood Park.

Rikki Harrison, Damien Hart and Billy Nicholson all scored tries as Gainsborough recorded a 23-16 home win against North Hykeham in Midlands Four East (North).

Vice captain Kieron Smythe, who was making his debut at scrum-half for the hosts, set up the first try of the game with a pass out wide for Harrison. Tudor Roberts kicked one conversion and two penalties for the hosts.

Leo Cross scored North Hykeham’s try, with Dan Greener adding the conversion as well as slotting over three penalties.

Adam Beeken crossed for two tries as Cleethorpes suffered an agonising 29-28 home defeat at the hands of Ollerton.

Isaac Machon also grabbed a try for the hosts and Joe Barker kicked two conversions and three penalties.

Worksop were awarded with a home walkover against Skegness, who were left with no choice but to concede the match due to not having enough players available.

It was a difficult afternoon for Stamford College Old Boys who lost 31-0 at Biggleswade in Midlands Four East (South).