Shot gun and air rifle stolen in broad daylight burglary

The weapons had been in a locked cabinet

Brazen burglars ‘ransacked’ a home in broad daylight on Bank Holiday Monday, making off with weapons, ammunition and jewellery.

It happened at a property next to the Hall Farm Christmas shop in Collingham Road, Newton-on-Trent between 2pm and 3.05pm on August 30.

Police say the home was ‘ransacked’ and burglars took shotgun, cartridges, an air rifle, a knife, a gold ring, several silver necklaces, and two gold bracelets

The shotgun and rifle stolen were legally registered and reported to have been kept in a locked cabinet.

Police want to hear from anyone who was walking or driving in the area at the time and may have useful dash cam footage.

Detective Constable Cesar Morais, from the Gainsborough CID team, said: “This is a brazen crime carried out in broad daylight, and we are hopeful that there will have been passing cars which might have captured the suspect or any vehicles involved.

“There may also have been people working or walking in the area who might have seen something which could lead to the identity of the person responsible.

“We would encourage anyone who could help us to come forward so we can catch the person responsible. Any information or footage, no matter how inconsequential you might think it is, has the potential to bring about justice for the victims, and take an offender off the street.”

You can contact police in the following ways:

Email [email protected], quoting incident 257 of August 30 in the subject box.

Call the non-emergency number 101.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go online here.