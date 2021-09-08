Slow Rise’s new pizza restaurant opens in Lincoln

A Lincoln couple have opened their first vegetarian pizza restaurant, just two months after moving their popular takeaway into the city.

Lewis Pheby and his girlfriend Rosie Mawer set up Slow Rise in July 2019 and at the time were operating as a mobile business.

They ran the business from their garden during lockdown before opening their new takeaway shop on St Martin’s Lane in Lincoln on July 1.

A restaurant seating 16 people opened inside the same building more recently on Sunday, September 5 and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

There are eight pizzas on the menu ranging from £5-£10, including the new Smokey Special which contains smoked cheese, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, crispy sage and on a mozzarella white base. All the pizzas can also be made vegan and gluten free on request, but for the latter 24 hours notice is required.

For those with a sweet tooth, there are also five different types of Tiramisu including the current special of sticky toffee.

The drinks menu includes five varieties of Mojito priced at £5 each – classic, elderflower and cucumber, spiced apple, blood orange, and apple Spritz – with non-alcoholic versions also available.The idea for the mojitos came from Lewis, who used to work at the White Hart in Lincoln.

In addition to the cocktails, there are also craft beers, draft lager, wines and spirits.

The new takeaway and restaurant initially created around seven new jobs, including pizza chef Mido Marzook who worked for 12 years in Italy and Rosie’s brother and takeaway manager Adam Mawer.

Slow Rise is also now recruiting for additional front of house staff and anyone interested should apply by emailing [email protected].

Lewis and Rosie told The Lincolnite: “We’ve loved doing the deliveries and takeaway, but it’s great to open the restaurant and welcome in customers, see them face-to-face, and allow them to see their pizzas being cooked fresh.”

Slow Rise’s takeaway and restaurant are open as follows:

Thursday – 4.30pm-9pm

Friday and Saturday – 12pm-3pm and 4.30pm-10pm

Sunday – 12pm-3pm and 4.30pm-9pm

It is advised to book through the website or app for the takeaway, while customers can also contact Slow Rise by calling 07757 741186.

