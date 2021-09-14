Thor-some! Tipi bar returning to Lincoln in November
Drink, feast, conquer, repeat
Get ready for a Thor-oughly good time when a popular viking tipi bar returns to Lincoln for nearly two months from November, and in an even bigger space than before.
Thor’s Tipi Bar has two linked canvas tipis decorated with lighting and decked out with wooden tables and benches, as well as a real fire pit.
It will return between November 5, 2021 and January 2, 2022, in “our even bigger space on the Cornhill”, organisers said.
Yuzu Street Food will be on hand to offer delicious Bao Buns, while the usual favourites will be available from the pop-up bars including mulled wine, boozy hot chocolate, cocktails and Schnapps shots.
Thor’s Tipi Bar does not taking bookings, but all walk-ins, including dogs, will be very welcome.
Thor’s Tipi Bar has also confirmed two locations in York, and will be at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, both between November 2021 and January 2022.