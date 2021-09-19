Two men charged after woman and police officer assaulted in Welton

Two men have been charged after a police officer and a woman were seriously injured on Friday night in the village of Welton near Lincoln.

It happened at around 8pm when Lincolnshire Police were called to the Black Bull pub after a drunken man allegedly assaulted a woman, injuring her face.

The suspect and another man left the pub and caused disorder at the Welton Social Club shortly afterwards, police said.

When officers arrived, a struggle reportedly ensued and a male police officer was assaulted, causing serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains for treatment.

The two men aged 24 and 32 were eventually arrested and on Saturday night Lincolnshire Police named and charged them.

Daniel Plackett, 32, of Scothern Lane in Dunholme, has been charged with three offences:

Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (AOABH)

Assault on Emergency Worker

Resisting Arrest

Steven Rogers, 24, also of Scothern Lane in Dunholme, has been charged with one count of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH).

They both remain in police custody to appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 20.

Superintendent Lee Pache said: “There are many words I could use to describe this incident and the people who have assaulted our officer and the female member of public, but not one of them could adequately describe my anger, disgust, and shock at what has taken place.

“Today we have a member of the public who will be in considerable discomfort and will undoubtedly be shaken up, to her we say we are doing all we can to make sure those responsible are held to account. And we have a police officer who is lying in a hospital bed, seriously injured.

“This incident has sent shock waves through our force because we’re a tight-knit one and the friends and colleagues of our officer are not only worried about him but are saddened and go out to work today with heavy hearts. Every day they put themselves in danger, usually in defence of complete strangers, and should never have to pay this price as a result.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what has happened and to anyone we might not have spoken to, or is anyone has any footage of either incident, we’d be grateful to hear from you.”