Woman left shaken in aggressive Lincoln robbery
Fortunately, she did not sustain any injuries
A woman in her 40s was allegedly pushed from behind to the floor during an aggressive robbery in Lincoln.
An unknown offender from a group of people forcefully took her purse containing cash and cards, in Winn Street between 9.50pm and just after 10pm on August 31. The group then ran from the scene towards Baggholme Road.
The woman was left shaken, but thankfully did not sustain any injuries.
Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal for witnesses on Thursday, September 2.
Anyone with information or who believes they saw the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference number 419 of August 31.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.