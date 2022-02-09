Grantham’s Holly Humberstone wins BRITs Rising Star award

Grantham singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone shone brightly on the BRIT Awards stage alongside stars like Adele and Ed Sheeran, walking away with the prestigious event’s Rising Star award.

Twenty two-year-old Holly graced the Red Carpet for the first time on Tuesday, February 8, wearing a jaw-dropping sheer black lace dress.

Performing her new single London is Lonely to her biggest audience yet in the glitzy O2 arena, Holly’s debut coincided with the event’s new genderless ethos. Male and female categories were scrapped.

The 2022 BRITs Rising Star shortlist included three female artists, as chosen by critics and heads of music.

Holly’s success was revealed by last year’s Rising Star recipient Griff.

It was a huge night for the UK’s singing sweetheart Adele, who performed a stripped-back version of her I Drink Wine took home three gongs.

There were performances from Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie (who brushed off an unfortunate tumble) and KSI.

Rock Legend Liam Gallagher also treated the audience with a suitably theatrical arrival on a helicopter to perform his new single Everything’s Electric.