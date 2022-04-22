Appeal after seven vehicles damaged in Mablethorpe
Officers believe a baseball bat was used to smash windows
We are appealing for witnesses after seven motor vehicles were damaged in King’s Court, Mablethorpe.
Our force control room received several reports that windows had been smashed on the vehicles at around 10.30pm on Thursday 21 April.
Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.
The offender has been described as a man, who is white and of a chubby build. He is around 5ft 6ins in height and was wearing jogging bottoms, a navy blue t-shirt, had short brown hair, and was not wearing any shoes.
We believe the suspect was carrying a baseball bat which was used to smash the windows.
If you can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 and quote incident 463 of 21 April.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.