Catalytic converter thefts in Grantham and Stamford
Owners of Honda and Toyota cars are being urged to remain vigilant following a series of catalytic converter thefts in Grantham and Stamford.
Two converters were stolen from a Honda Jazz on Lonsdale Road and Luffenham Road in Stamford. They were believed to have been stolen at some point between 8pm on Saturday (9th April) and 12am on Sunday (10th April).
Two more catalytic converters were stolen from a Toyota Prius on Chelmsford Drive and Eyam Way in Grantham and a Honda Jazz on Dudley Road, Grantham was also targeted and had its catalytic converter stolen during the late hours of Saturday evening.
A black Audi A4 was reported to have left the scene from Dudley Road and Chelsmford Drive on Saturday night. The occupants at the addresses also reported hearing loud drilling noises before the converters were stolen.
We are appealing for information that can assist in our enquiries. If you can help, please get in touch in one of the following ways below.
By calling 101 quoting incident 3 of 10th April.
By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 3 of 10th April in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Prevent it
Catalytic converters are devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted. They are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.
There are a number of steps that you can take to protect your vehicle from theft.
- Park your car in a garage or secure area if possible.
- Park in well-lit and busy areas.
- You can register your converter and mark it with a forensic marker, which will make it harder for thieves to dispose of. Visit our website for more information and other safety tips.