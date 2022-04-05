Free entry when Lincoln fun fair returns to South Common this month

The Lincoln fun fair returns to the South Common later this month and this time the event is free entry.

The bi-annual event is usually held in April and September. It is scheduled to return for five days between Wednesday, April 20 and Sunday, April 24 (weekdays 6pm-10pm and weekends 2pm-10pm).

As well as old favourites including the Twister, Waltzer, Extreme, and Dodgems, a new ride – the 40m tall Vertigo – which is described by organiser Ashley Wood as a “thrill seekers white knuckle ride”.

In addition to the adult and children’s rides, there will be games stalls such as the traditional hook-a-duck and rifle range, and more.

There will also be refreshments, including traditional fairground favourites such as hot dogs, burgers and candy floss, as well as dirty fries, ice cream and sweets.

The event organisers also said there is free parking available on the South Common.

The fair is run under the banner box the Showman’s Guild and one of the organisers Ashley Wood told The Lincolnite: “We just felt that we could find a way, with agreement with the council, to do free entry to help people at what has been a difficult time.

“We are looking forward to it, we always do. Our family has been running the fair in Lincoln for generations, including my great grandfather at the cattle market (on Monks Road where the fair was originally). We have a lot of history with the fair.”