Gunshot murder suspect in custody at Skegness

A man is in custody at Skegness Police Station after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police investigating the death of 29-year-old Mihai Dobre in Crabtree, Paston yesterday evening (April 14) arrested a man in his 20s from Peterborough.

Police were called at 12.34am on Wednesday morning (April 13) to reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and Dobre, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, was taken to hospital, however he was pronounced dead at 8.03pm the same day.

A post mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday, April 19.

In a statement, Mihai’s family said: “Mihai was a family man, he was well loved by his family and friends.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crime Unit by calling 101 and quoting Operation Brecon, or report online here.