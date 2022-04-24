FOUND: Have you seen missing Ebony?
We are thrilled to confirm we have located Ebony. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.
The 19-year-old was last seen leaving her home address at Station Road, Legbourne in Louth at 10.23am yesterday morning, Saturday, April 23.
She left in her vehicle, a red fiat 500 and was wearing all black, with black trainers and a black backpack.
While we have no information to say she is not in the county, she could travel over the border to Norfolk.
We are extremely concerned for Ebony’s wellbeing and are urging people in the area and across the county to be on the lookout for her.
If you have seen her or know where she might be, or have any information, please get in touch.
You can contact us in the following ways –
- Call 101, quoting incident number 252 of 23 April.
- Email [email protected] putting “incident number 252 of 23 April” in the subject line.
- Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online.