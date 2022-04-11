Have you seen Ryan Tomney?
As part of ongoing investigations into a recent robbery in Grimsby, we are looking for Ryan Tomney who we believe can help with our enquiries.
If you see Ryan Tomney or know where he is, please call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/42458/22.
If you don’t want to speak to the police, then you can give information anonymously by calling the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charge of a suspect you could claim a cash reward of up to £1000 from Crimestoppers.