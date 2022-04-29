Health spa owner’s plans to expand into former Lincolnshire children’s home

A former children’s home is to be turned into a health spa, according to plans before North Kesteven District Council.

Katie Statham, who runs the Old Farm Spa nearly five miles away in Harby, wants to expand her business into larger premises following increased demand and is looking at the Clann Cala site on Besthorpe Road, in North Scarle.

The home was originally redeveloped by Kisimul Group as a home for vulnerable children in 2018/19, however, documents submitted to NKDC said it has “never been put into active use and is currently vacant”.

Clann Cala, formerly known as the Old Rectory, was put up for sale in January and the Old Farm Spa owner is looking to purchase it. It is listed on Rightmove for £900,000.

The new business would initially include five treatment rooms and provide six full-time equivalent jobs, with further jobs expanded as the business grows.

It would offer spa treatments including massage, acupuncture and facials as well as spa packages which include afternoon tea.

“We believe the site to be ideally suited for the proposed use as all of the requisite works have already been completed, it has excellent access and parking and would create additional jobs in a market where there are limited opportunities and a local demand,” said the application documents.

Works already done to the building mean there will be no need for external alterations, and the business owner plans to only carry out internal cosmetic work and make use of the 11 existing car parking spaces.