Immingham man faces 12 charges in court
A man has been charged and remanded in custody following eight reported thefts in Immingham and Cleethorpes throughout April.
Liam James, aged 29, of Immingham, has been charged with eight counts of theft, three counts of assault and one public order offence.
It is reported that a man entered numerous shops between Tuesday 29 March and Monday 18 April and took items without paying.
It is alleged that on three occasions staff were assaulted by the man.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court later this month.