Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards: Judges select finalists
Celebrating the best of Lincolnshire businesses
The judging panel for the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards 2022 met on Wednesday, April 27, to pick the finalists and winners for this year’s event.
The 11 judges had almost 200 entries across ten categories to review at the luncheon held at The Tower Hotel in Bailgate, Lincoln.
The Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards are organised by Stonebow Media, publishers of The Lincolnite, in partnership with the University of Lincoln Enterprise & Research Department.
The 2022 awards will showcase and promote the best Lincolnshire businesses, recognising their resilience and business acumen in our county.
After hours of discussions and deliberations, the judges selected 42 companies and people as finalists across ten categories.
Vicky Addison, Head of Business Incubation, Innovation & Growth at the University of Lincoln, was the chair of the judging panel.
She said: “The judges were really encouraged by the quality of the nominations this year, which were both innovative and inspiring.
“It was lovely to see a wide range of businesses applying, and bringing forward many organisations which don’t always get enough recognition.
“I’m looking forward to celebrating with all the finalists and winners next month.”
The judging panel also included representatives from event sponsors Ringrose Law, Duncan & Toplis, Lincoln Science & Innovation Park, Wright Vigar, Lincoln Minster School, the Productivity Programme, and the Greater Lincolnshire LEP.
The finalists will be announced on The Lincolnite on Friday, April 29, at midday.
The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony on May 26 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.
Find out more on the Lincolnshire Business Excellence Awards website.