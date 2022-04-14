Man, 27, missing from Louth
Have you seen Jordan?
We are appealing for help in locating 27-year-old Jordan who has been missing from the Louth area for the past two days.
He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8 inches tall with a slim build, pale complexion and shaved sort dark hair. It is unknown what kind of clothing he would be wearing.
He may still be in the local area, and there is also a chance he has travelled to the Bridlington area. We are concerned and would like to know he is safe and well.
If you know where Jordan is and can help with our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 257 of the 11 April.