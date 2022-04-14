Man, 27, missing from Louth

A Lincoln bar is hoping to offer a whole new experience when it opens a new rooftop area with a retractable roof and cathedral view next month.

Ellie Pickles, 24, and her sister Zara, 21, opened Cognito on Park Street last summer (previously Revolution) and after a successful first eight months they are now planning to expand.

Ellie told The Lincolnite that they will be transforming a disused room and turning it into a rooftop bar with a retractable ceiling, which will be called Incognito.

Incognito will be separate to the bar downstairs and have a different entrance, which is located next to Club Desire and people will go up two flights of stairs to get to the rooftop bar.

Work has begun already, including metal framework which was lifted in by crane to make it structurally safe and a retractable roof.

The bar is being installed this week and the sisters are aiming to open Incognito on Monday, May 23.

Ellie told The Lincolnite: “The design is grey like downstairs, but we will invert the purpose to make it orange. There will be lots of plants to give an outdoor feel.

“I feel there isn’t anywhere in the centre of Lincoln that has a rooftop so it is something nice to add to the city, especially when it is hot. It can be roofless in the summer for a better summer experience.

“Business has been going well (since we opened) and the response has been amazing, especially with the Japanese food. People are really loving thresh produce that we have here.”

The food offering at Incognito will be the same as Cognito, but the range of drinks will be completely different, including a brand cocktail menu which is still being developed.

Incognito will also host seasonal terrace parties during the daytime and Bonsai trees and plants will be put inside to add a more Japanese feel.

The rooftop bar will be open Monday to Saturday, between 12pm and midnight, with the possibility of Sundays being added in the future.