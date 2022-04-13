Man’s body recovered from Lincoln river
His death is not believed to be suspicious
The body of a 66-year-old man was recovered from the River Witham near to Thorn Bridge in Waterside North on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services have said the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious.
Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a person near the water at 6.34am on April 13.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue assisting police and attended at 6.42am. Officers and fire crews removed the man’s body from the water, who was sadly confirmed as deceased.
Police said: “His death is not believed to be suspicious a file has been prepared for the coroner.”
Road and footpath closures in the area have now been lifted.
Police added that this incident is not connected to an earlier concern for safety on Wigford Way on Tuesday, April 12.
Anyone affected by this story can seek help from the Samaritans by calling the charity’s helpline number on 116 123.