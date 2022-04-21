Men arrested following Scunthorpe assault

Following an incident at a premises on Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe yesterday (Wednesday 20 April) at 11:45pm, two men are in our custody.

It is believed a group of men were involved in an altercation and a man is reported to have been in possession of a knife. It is believed to be an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider threat to members of the public.

Upon attending, officers discovered that one man had been seriously assaulted. He was taken to hospital to receive treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a Section 18 assault (grievous bodily harm) and an 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a Section 18 (grievous bodily harm) and also obstructing a police officer in their duty. Both men remain in custody whilst we continue with lines of enquiry.

We would appeal for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage relating to this incident to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 721 of 20 April 2022.