New speed limit for A52 accident blackspot as latest road safety measures approved

Councillors have approved a new speed limit on an A52 accident hotspot along with a series of other safety measures on Lincolnshire’s roads.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee voted on Monday to reduce the 60mph national speed limit to 40mph on the A52 junction at Somerby, Londonthorpe and Harrowby with the B6403 High Dyke.

A report by the council said that despite the presence of vehicle activated signage there had been six injury accidents on the stretch of road over the past five years, four of which occurred at the junction.

It said the new speed limit was justified despite a lack of development.

Councillor Robert Reid said: “I know this junction particularly well. It is a very good recommendation.

“At the moment the situation is particularly exacerbated by the bypass roadworks – I know those will go away but it will still be most welcome.

“There’s also a little bit across the top which makes the situation more difficult as well.”

Councillors also approved a reduction of the 40mph speed limit on Mill Green Road in Pinchbeck to 30mph due to the number of homes now built along the road.

“This borders my ward, it is a very busy road and there’s several miscreants which you see daily,” said Councillor Angela Newton.

Both new speed limits will now go to consultation.

Elsewhere, new restrictions will be brought in around Manor Farm Academy in North Hykeham.

The county council consulted on changes including no waiting at any time restrictions at the nearby junctions of Tiber Road and Newark Road and Claudius Road and Mill Lane, as well as in the vicinity of the school.

The move includes mandatory school ‘keep clear’ markings and a 24-hour bus stop clearway created.

Objectors to the plans had raised concerns about the loss of on street parking and said existing parking in the area actually obstructed visibility and therefore slowed traffic flow.

However, officers said the changes were adequate and would achieve what the council aimed to do.

Councillor Newton said: “There’s nothing worse than some of the parking outside schools and anything that makes it safer for children I support.”