“No meaty taste!”: Lincoln woman makes raw placenta smoothies and pills for new mums

A service in Lincoln is offering placenta encapsulation and a range of bespoke placenta products to new mothers.

Mamatoto Birthing, run by Rachael Ruddock, provides support for women throughout their pregnancy, and offers to transform the placenta postpartum into capsules, smoothies, and oils.

Some of the reported benefits of consuming the organ include increased breast milk production, increased energy, restoration of iron levels, and helping to ward off postnatal depression.

Speaking to The Lincolnite Podcast, Rachael said that she’d provided placenta encapsulation to more than 100 women since she founded the company, which she began after feeling the benefits of the service through her own pregnancies.

Rachael, also an engineer in the Royal Air Force, later went on to describe the process of creating the capsules, and is the only placenta encapsulation specialist to hold a five-star food & hygiene rating in Lincolnshire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamatoto Birthing placenta encapsulation expert (@mamatoto_birthing)

To find out more about Mamatoto Birthing, visit their website.

