Private Lincoln hospital rallies to deliver urgent medical supplies to Ukraine

Supplies have been delivered directly to the doors of five hospitals covering North, South, East, and West Ukraine

A Ukrainian doctor has teamed up with his hospital operator, Circle Health Group and The Lincoln Hospital, to deliver over 110 tonnes of urgent medical supplies across his native country.

In response to direct requests from Ukrainian doctors, The Lincoln Hospital on Nettleham Road has worked with the Ukrainian doctors’ union (Ukraine Medical Association) and the British Red Cross to identify needs in war-hit hospitals.

Consultant Urologist Surgeon Sergey Tadtayev has galvanised his colleagues at Circle Health Group to gather 10 truck loads, including 200 pallets of vital kit and medical supplies from across the Group’s national network of 53 hospitals.

Ventilators, crutches, walking frames, respiratory masks, scrubs, bandages, wound kits, operating tables and other medical supplies have been stock-piled from Circle hospitals across the country. They have been delivered directly to the doors of five hospitals covering North, South, East, and West Ukraine.

Upon receipt of the urgent supplies, the hospitals distribute a portion to local community hospitals in a hub and spoke model.

A team of volunteer hauliers from the UK, Poland and Ukraine have made the journey on a weekly basis since March 15 to deliver urgent supplies, navigating their way through war-torn regions and areas of conflict to reach the hospitals in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykoliav, Odessa and Lviv.

The latest delivery departed the UK on Wednesday, April 13 and arrived at a Kharkiv hospitals on Easter Sunday. It contained £185,500 of medical equipment which was loaded on 35 pallets, including five ventilators, an operating table, patient monitors, suction tubing and chest drainage sets and sterile gowns.

Dr Sergey Tadtayev said: “My heart breaks for my fellow doctors back home who are fighting heroically to care for the sick and wounded – even as the bombs continue to fall. Hospitals are struggling to get basic supplies because transport and manufacturing have been so badly disrupted, so I knew I had to do something to help.

“Moving 100+ tonnes of medical supplies between hospitals separated by thousands of miles and several borders has been an incredible team effort, and I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of my colleagues at Circle Health Group.

“They are moving heaven and earth to get help to those who really need it on the frontline, and I am humbled by the solidarity and support for my homeland.”

Sergey’s appeal and The Lincoln Hospital’s efforts have received an extraordinary response from colleagues, with circa £1.4m worth of medical supplies and funds donated by Circle Health Group hospitals, staff and suppliers to date.

Circle Health Group suppliers and partners have also risen to the challenge, with large donations from suppliers including Medical properties Trust, Rocialle Healthcare, GBUK Group, Intersurgical, Timesco, Chemence, Bunzl, Healthcare Supplies and Supply Chain Solutions, Purple Surgical, RB Medical, June Medical, Toffeln and Cantel.

At The Lincoln Hospital, Housekeeping Lead Emma has organised regular raffles throughout the year to raise money for MacMillan. For Easter this year she decided to dedicate all the money to Lincoln’s Ukraine Appeal.

The hospital’s Executive Director, John Ulyatt, drew the winning ticket with the first prize being presented to housekeeper Jane. In total £80 was raised towards Circle’s £1 million target.