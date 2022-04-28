Road blocked after A15 Navenby crash

The A17 Cross Keys Swing Bridge at Sutton will be closed overnight to all traffic on numerous dates next month as crucial works continue on the structure.

The closures will occur throughout May to allow the ends of the bridge to be painted and carrying out the works overnight will further reduce traffic disruption.

Works are progressing well and are due to be completed on the scheduled end date of July 1. With the May Bank Holiday coming up on Monday, May 2, the temporary traffic management will also be removed for the weekend to aid traffic flow further. It will then remain in effect as usual after Monday.

For the overnight closures in May, the dates that the bridge will be entirely closed to all traffic from 7pm to 7am are:

May 3, 4 and 5

May 9, 10 and 11

May 16, 17, and 18

May 23, 24 and 25

The diversion route will remain during this period and stays as A17, A47, Lynn Road, A1101, A17 (and vice versa). This is also the current advisory route should road users want to avoid the queues at the Swing Bridge at any point during the remaining work schedule.

Since work began, crews on site have discovered seriously deteriorated sections of the structure’s protection. They are replacing and repairing the sections as part of the works that will mean a continued lifespan for the bridge.

The project, which began at the end of February, is now into a critical phase of works. Because the work on the ends of the bridge means the structure itself has to be held open for extended periods of time, works will be held through the night to cut further disruption to road users.

We have currently installed 90% of the #scaffolding on Cross Keys Swing #Bridge, #Lincolnshire. We are carrying out mechanical preparation and painting of this Grade II listed bridge. During our works, the swing bridge has been in full movement to allow #boats to pass through. pic.twitter.com/srcRCTKd8o — Taziker (@Taziker_) April 28, 2022

Richard Fenwick, head of highways asset and local management services, said: “We are delighted that the work on the bridge is running to schedule and is on course to be finished at the start of July, as planned.

“The planned series of overnight closures at the bridge are an essential part of the programme of works ongoing and by carrying out these works during the night, we’re hoping to seriously reduce the amount of disruption for road users in the area.

“We continue to be aware of local area disruption and traffic queues at times as a result of the temporary traffic lights and we are working closely with our traffic management operatives to keep disruption to the minimum where possible.

“We would like to thank local residents and road users for their understanding that this is a major set of works on a busy route and can’t be carried out in any other way. We appreciate that this is not ideal, but the scale and need for these repairs are vital for the continuation of the bridge into the future.”