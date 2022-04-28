Road blocked after A15 Navenby crash
Avoid the area if possible
Update: Lincolnshire Police said the road was reopened just after 10am and that there were no injuries in the collision.
The A15 at the Navenby junction was blocked after a collision on Thursday morning.
Lincolnshire Police officers attended the scene and people are being advised to avoid the area after the collision just before 8am. The crash involved a grey Hyundai Kona and a white Honda Civic.
Traffic is building up the area with delays between Lincoln in Sleaford.
Please avoid the A15 at Navenby, following an RTC this morning just before 8 am.
The road is currently blocked and traffic is building up in the area. Officers are on scene.
Incident 57 pic.twitter.com/cutByzKkBy
— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) April 28, 2022