Road blocked after A15 Navenby crash

Avoid the area if possible
| Photo: Google Maps

Update: Lincolnshire Police said the road was reopened just after 10am and that there were no injuries in the collision.

The A15 at the Navenby junction was blocked after a collision on Thursday morning.

Lincolnshire Police officers attended the scene and people are being advised to avoid the area after the collision just before 8am. The crash involved a grey Hyundai Kona and a white Honda Civic.

Traffic is building up the area with delays between Lincoln in Sleaford.

 