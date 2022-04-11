Scunthorpe officers give first aid to rescue ‘unresponsive’ baby
Whilst dealing with a separate incident in town (Scunthorpe) during Saturday evening, some distressed parents approached officers at the town centre road closures with their 11 month old child, who was unresponsive and clearly very poorly.
First Aid was administered by officers and the child was handed over to an East Midlands Ambulance Service Ambulance crew, originally dealing with another incident, to take over care for the child #RightPlaceRightTime!
A follow-up visit to hospital confirmed that the child was stable, and receiving all the necessary treatment and care to make a full recovery.