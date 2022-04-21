Sexual assaults – Spalding

The first incident happened 4.30am on 3 April in Quaker Lane when a woman reported she was approached by a man who grabbed her upper thighs and touched her bottom, this is incident 73 of 3 April.

The second incident took place at around 7am on 16 April in West Ellow Avenue. A woman reported that while out jogging, a man has approached her and stated he had been watching her. He then groped her bottom. This is incident 110 of 16 April.

PC Hannah Edwards said: “We are continuing to investigate these two incidents. At this stage it is unclear if they are linked, but both victims have given a similar description of the suspect.

“We would like to speak with anyone who may know anyone matching the description.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have been in Quaker Lane or West Ellow Avenue when the incidents happened.”

The suspect has been described as white with an eastern European accent, possibly in his 30’s, wearing a snood or scarf covering most of his face, possibly rustic red colours, jogging bottoms, and dark hooded top, with hood up. The person was also riding a bike on both occasions.

If you can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting the relevant incident number above.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111