April 7, 2022 2.12 pm

Three arrested following incident, Skelton Road, Scunthorpe

Two women and a girl are currently in our custody following an incident this morning (Thursday 7 April) at around 2:30am.

We were called to reports of three people using planks of wood to cause damage to a property on Skelton Road, Scunthorpe.

A 38-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of affray. A 15-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a weapon.

They remain in our custody whilst we continue with lines of enquiry.