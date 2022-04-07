Three arrested following incident, Skelton Road, Scunthorpe
Two women and a girl are currently in our custody following an incident this morning (Thursday 7 April) at around 2:30am.
We were called to reports of three people using planks of wood to cause damage to a property on Skelton Road, Scunthorpe.
A 38-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of affray. A 15-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a weapon.
They remain in our custody whilst we continue with lines of enquiry.