Trial date set for Lincolnshire Police officer charged with raping woman

The trial date has been set for a Lincolnshire Police officer charged with raping a woman in Lincoln while he was off duty.

PC Frazer McDowall, 23, of Ryland Road, Welton, was arrested on November 5 before being charged on February 2, following an alleged incident in Lincoln in the early hours of October 16.

He appeared in the dock at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on March 10, where he indicated a not guilty plea.

The case was then sent straight to Nottingham Crown Court due to the serious nature of the allegation and he was given conditional bail until the next hearing.

The Lincoln-based probationary police officer, who has been suspended from his role, attended a short nine-minute hearing on Thursday, April 7 and pleaded not guilty.

The case has now been listed for a four-day trial due to commence on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Speaking at the time of the charge, Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “I know this will be concerning and upsetting to people in our communities in Lincolnshire and further afield; our entire Lincolnshire Police family feels this way too.

“It has come at a time when police officer conduct is under intense scrutiny and is the subject of almost daily news reporting, so we understand keenly the public’s concern about allegations such as these.

“We have taken swift measures to ensure that this matter has been investigated thoroughly and robustly, and work continues even though a charge has now been brought. We are providing specialist support to the alleged victim and will continue to do so throughout the process.

“I would like to remind everyone that we must allow the criminal and court proceedings to take place without prejudice. It is not right to speculate about the outcome and as soon as there are any significant updates, we will make sure we release that information to you.”