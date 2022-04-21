Tribute to “inspiring” Lincoln teacher who died in tragic A46 incident

A Lincoln headteacher has paid tribute to a much-loved and “inspiring” teacher who sadly died after an incident on the A46 Lincoln bypass earlier this week.

Lincolnshire Police said they received a report that a man was on the bridge between the Carholme and Riseholme roundabouts at 8.22am on Tuesday, April 19. The man in his 50s sadly died and police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

The man has now been named locally as Simon Stones, who worked as a teacher of history, politics & government, and sociology at The Priory Academy LSST for 22 years.

Mr Stones joined the school in September 2000 having previously worked at Joseph Ruston Technology College in Lincoln.

Jane Hopkinson, Headteacher at The Priory Academy LSST, paid tribute to Mr Stones and said: “Mr Stones was a popular, talented and inspiring teacher throughout his 22 years at LSST.

“He also led with great vigour our Combined Cadet Force and Duke of Edinburgh Award programmes, and expertly supported our early entry university candidates each year.

“Our students were informed yesterday afternoon [Wednesday]. Support and counselling will be offered through the specialist services available to the academy.

“Mr Stones will be deeply missed by everyone at LSST, where he was liked and respected by countless friends, colleagues and students. We send our most sincere and heartfelt sympathies to his family at what is an impossibly sad time.”

Anyone affected by this story can seek help from the Samaritans by calling the charity’s helpline number on 116 123 or online here.