Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival will go ahead despite Ukraine concerns

Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival will go ahead this summer after a survey on feelings about the event, given the conflict in Ukraine.

Initial plans to potentially cancel the popular event, which has not gone ahead since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulted in “unacceptable” abuse to organisers on social media.

It is something organisers of multiple events similar to the Woodhall Spa one have had to contend with. The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway cancelled its 1940s wartime event last month due to the invasion in Eastern Europe.

The Woodhall Spa 1940s Committee has now decided that this year’s event will go ahead on July 9 and 10, 2022, as planned.

The free-to-attend festival has a wide variety of 40s ‘Home Front’ themed event which take place at numerous venues across the village throughout the weekend.

Although the event itself is free enter, there are charges for Park & Ride and several of the concerts are ticket only – see more information about the festival here.

The committee said: “After thoroughly examining the festival in light of the current conflict in the Ukraine, our committee is confident to press on with planning and delivering this summer’s event.

“We are also committed to using the festival to raise and donate funds to support Ukrainian refugees in our local area.

“After two years away due to the pandemic, we are looking forward to bringing this vastly popular event back to our village to mark our 10-year anniversary and celebrate the resilience of people on the Homefront in the 1940s. See you in Woodhall Spa in July!”