Biker dies in A18 crash in North Lincolnshire

Did you witness a road traffic collision on the A18 at Melton Ross?

Officers were called to the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the A18 at Melton Ross, North Lincolnshire yesterday (Thursday 19 May) at 7:25pm after a blue Suzuki motorbike and a black Vauxhall Mokka collided.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, sadly the motorbike rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their loss. They are being supported by specialist trained officers at this difficult time.

Officers would like to thank the members of the public who came to the assistance of those involved in the crash.

We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time that may have dashcam footage. We would also appeal for anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 592 of 20 May.