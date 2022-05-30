Boy, 13, arrested over arson attack at Lincolnshire caravan park

Two caravans destroyed and three more have extensive damage

We are investigating an arson following the deliberate ignition of a caravan at Southview Holiday Park in Burgh Road, Skegness.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson, and has been released on bail.

We were called to reports of the blaze at 8.09pm on Friday 27 May. Fire investigators have confirmed this as arson, and officers from our Criminal Ivestigation Department (CID) and forensic staff are carrying out several lines of enquiry.

As a result of the fire, two caravans have suffered total damage and three more have extensive damage. It is believed the caravans in question were unused and there were no casualties as a result of the fire.

We are now appealing for witnesses who may have captured footage not yet viewed, or may have information about the incident to come forward.

There are a number of ways to get in touch:

By calling 101 quoting incident number 413 of 27 May.

By emailing [email protected] putting incident number 413 of 27 May in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.