Businesses have their say on devolution for Lincolnshire
A Devolution deal could give Lincolnshire more powers
Greater Lincolnshire businesses are being asked for their views on Devolution – a concept that would see funding and decision-making powers transferred from central government to the county.
The Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) will lead a consultation with businesses on behalf of 10 local authorities.
A deal is expected to be submitted to the government by the end of the year.
It is not the first time Lincolnshire has been asked to debate the idea of Devolution.
Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Council rejected a settlement offer from the government in 2016, declining to have an imposed mayor.
The county was missed out of the first round of talks on the latest plans revealed in February, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson told The Lincolnite the government is keen for Lincolnshire to have its own deal – and it won’t need a mayor.
Those wishing to find out more, or to submit their views, can visit the website and complete the online survey from Wednesday, May 11 2022.
Pat Doody, Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “We were pleased to be asked by the councils to lead an independent engagement programme with the business community and we would like to encourage people to get involved, look at the website and take the survey.
“A devolution deal could give Lincolnshire more powers, more money and more say over public sector funding and can promote local decision-making across many public services that are important to the people, businesses, and communities of Greater Lincolnshire. This in turn should lead to better outcomes and greater prosperity for our area.
“A devolution deal for Lincolnshire could also be important to the business community. For example, it could mean that local leaders have more say to get Lincolnshire businesses the right education, training and apprenticeships to meet their needs – both now and for the jobs of the future.
“It could also mean that decisions are made locally rather than nationally on the best infrastructure to better connect people to jobs, freight to ports, or energy to facilities, ensuring that local priorities are met. This is the first stage of a long conversation about devolution for our area, and I encourage you to get involved and have your say.”
Last year, the Government invited civic leaders to bring forward plans for devolving powers to local areas and to work together to help level up the UK.
The Government’s Levelling Up White Paper provides a framework for devolution and council leaders across Greater Lincolnshire are working together to develop plans to enable Lincolnshire to reach its full potential.
To find out more and have your say, visit Devolution Lincolnshire.