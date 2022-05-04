CCTV released after robbery and kidnap in Grimsby
Officers have released CCTV footage of two people they would like to talk to in relation to a robbery and kidnap that occurred in Grimsby on Tuesday 26 April.
It is reported that two males approached a grey Audi Q7 on Second Avenue, Grimsby, near to the entrance to the hospital at around 11:00pm. They are then believed to have threatened the driver and forced him into the passenger seat before he was made to withdraw cash from ATMs on Holles Street and Albion Street.
The Audi was later abandoned on Curzon Court, before a second vehicle (a VW Caddy) was taken and found abandoned on Welholme Road. Thankfully, the victim was uninjured.
The two men are described as white and spoke with local accents. One man is described as tall and wore a snood over his face. He had a dark blue BB cap, a black jacket and is thought to be in his late 20s or early 30s. The second man is described as shorter and was wearing a black jacket and a snood.
If anyone recognises the men in the images, or has information that may assist with our investigations, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 17 of 27 April.
Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.