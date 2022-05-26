Cheers! Lincoln Beer Festival is now open

Excited customers arrived early as a queue of people waited to get into the 2022 Lincoln Beer Festival, which is now officially open at The Drill.

The event has been taking place in the city for more than 40 years with the first festival held in the upstairs room of the Stag’s Head on Newport in 1977.

This year’s festival opened at The Drill on Free School Lane at 12pm on Thursday, May 26 and will run until 9pm on Saturday, May 28 (12pm-11pm Thursday and Friday, and 12pm-9pm on Saturday).

Lincoln Beer Festival will be serving 106 real ales, as well as 24 ciders and perries. Some of the ales will be from Lincolnshire’s newest brewery – Shadow Bridge Brewery, which opened in Barton-upon-Humber last month.

The entry to the event is £15, which includes admission, a £3 refundable deposit for a glass, and some beer tokens. CAMRA members will also receive bonus beer tokens.

There was a three-year absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and the closure of The Drill Hall, which has since reopened under the new name of The Drill, but the event is now back in its traditional much-loved format.

Speaking to The Lincolnite Podcast, Lincoln CAMRA secretary Steve Renshaw revealed his joy at being able to bring the event back after the COVID pandemic, especially at the now-named The Drill, which was taken over by Lincoln College Group after a period of uncertainty.

More than 50 volunteers transformed The Drill ready for the festival and they will help ensure it runs smoothly.