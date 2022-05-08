Intriguing historic finds during Holbeach Police Station revamp

A time capsule dating back to the 1960s has been discovered at Holbeach Police Station during renovation work.

The capsule was located in the the police station roof which had been placed there by officers in 1964.

The capsule included the Chief Constable’s annual report 1964 by Chief Constable J Barnett, Court results, Holbeach Parish News from 1964, patrol logs, an accident report book, a penny and a note from a Holbeach Sergeant dated 1964.

The contents of the capsule will be framed within the station to preserve them for future generations. The contractors placed a further capsule within the new build with documents from 2021.

The station closed in May last year for renovation works to take place. It was in need of refurbishment to make it fit for purpose for police officers, staff and the community.

The previous portacabins were well in need of a revamp and no longer suitable to provide a service from.

Holbeach Police Station has now re-opened, and was opened by Chris Thompson, a retired police officer who served at Holbeach in 1980s.

Inspector Nick Waters said: “The refurbishment work meant that officers normally based at Holbeach have been working from Spalding for several months, but we are grateful to The Sutton Bridge Coastguard and University Academy Holbeach who provided rooms for our teams to use while out on the area, enabling them to remain longer in the community without returning to Spalding.

“It was fitting that the police station was opened by Chris. It was also nice to have our partners including Coastguard, Shopwatch, Community Speed Watch, other volunteers and SHDC there to mark the occasion.

“Thanks go to the community for their patience while the building work was done. Like so many building projects there were some unforeseen obstacles that meant the works took longer than planned.

“However, we all now have a superb base to provide policing to Holbeach, the Suttons and surrounding areas for decades to come.

“The neighbourhood policing team have moved back into the station and in coming weeks response officers will also return, which will provide 24 hour policing from Holbeach.”