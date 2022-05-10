Items including blood relic stolen from church in Boston
Police appealing for information or witnesses
We are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at St Nicholas Church, Fishtoft Road, Skirbeck, Boston.
The burglary was carried out sometime between 4pm on Monday 9 May and 8.55am on Tuesday 10 May.
Several items were taken including Reliquary containing blood relic of St Jerzy Popieluzko.
If you witnessed the incident or think you may know who is involved, we would like to hear from you.
Please contact us via one of the following ways:
- By emailing – [email protected]
- Via our non-emergency number 101
Remember to put the reference incident 93 10/05/2022
Crime ref. number 22000265656