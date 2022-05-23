Lincolnshire cycle network plans get £1.8m boost

The deputy headteacher at a now-closed down special needs school near Grantham is appealing against his convictions for rape and sexual assault.

Lincoln man David Taylor, 71 at the time of conviction, and 86-year-old Raymond Longley, were convicted of several sexual offences at the former Stubton Hall School, spanning over a 20-year period between 1983 and 1995. Taylor was sentenced to a total of 19 years and six months behind bars, while Longley was jailed for four years.

A former pupil who was sexually abused by the deputy headteacher from the age of 10 previously encouraged others to speak up about abuse as a civil lawsuit mounted against Lincolnshire County Council, who owned and ran the school.

Taylor, who worked at the school between 1975 and 1995, was granted permission to appeal against his conviction by a High Court judge on March 29, 2022. The date for the appeal hearing, which will be held in public, has yet to be confirmed.

Solicitor Katherine Yates from Andrew Grove and Company is currently acting for 40 claimants from across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire who are seeking damages from Lincolnshire County Council for the sickening abuse they endured. They recently sent a letter before action to the authority which is the first stage in the civil court proceedings.

Katherine said: “What we are being told is quite horrific and it’s hard to believe that Taylor is appealing his conviction given his despicable crimes and the fact that he fathered a child with one of the girls who he began abusing when she was under 16.

“Although we have started court proceedings against Lincolnshire County Council, we are still taking statements from witnesses and claimants as part of our ongoing investigations, and I’d urge anyone who was physically or sexually abused at Stubton Hall School to contact my firm.

“It doesn’t matter if you have not previously come forward to the police – we are listening, and we can help you seek the compensation you are entitled to. This money can’t erase the past, but it could help you build a better future and can be used to pay for counselling or training, for example.

“All claims are being funded by way of a ‘no win, no fee’ agreement so financial concerns should not prevent anyone from making contact and bringing a claim.”

Clare (not her real name) was seriously sexually abused by Taylor throughout her time at the school for vulnerable children between 1982 and 1987 and is one of the claimants seeking damages in the civil court.

She said: “When I found out from the police about the appeal I broke down in tears. I thought it was all over and I could try and move on with my life. Now I cannot do that. A jury found Taylor guilty and he got what he deserved. I hope the appeal court sees through it.”

Heather Sandy, Lincolnshire County Council executive director for children’s services, previously said: “LCC expresses deep regret over the abuse suffered by the victims in this case.

“We wish to apologise to the victims and are pleased that justice has been done through the convictions in the criminal case.

“We hope that this brings some comfort and closure to the victims. We are unable to comment further regarding potential legal claims.”