43 seconds ago

Lincolnshire designer’s gown worn by actress at Tom Cruise Top Gun premiere

She hit the red carpet at the premiere
Tom Cruise (left) at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London, and Lincolnshire-based designer Sanyukta Shrestha (right) and actress Yasmina El-Abd (far right) both wearing her sustainable gowns. | Photo: Gabriel Redd Hutchinson

A Nepalese-born designer based in Lincolnshire has seen her sustainable gowns worn by several celebrities, including an actress at the London red carpet premiere of Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Multi-award-winning designer Sanyukta Shrestha, who is from Hagworthingham near Horncastle, attended the premiere event on May 19.

Egyptian/Swiss actress Yasmina El-Abd wore one of Sanyukta’s luxurious sustainable gowns as Tom Cruise and his co-stars joined His Royal Highness Prince William and HRH Princess Kate at the red carpet event.

Actress Yasmina El-Abd wore one of Sanyukta’s luxurious sustainable gowns. | Photo: Gabriel Redd Hutchinson

She grabbed the attention on the red carpet with her yellow Sanyukta Shrestha gown made from organic hemp and bamboo and hand weaved in Nepal.

She was in attendance with her agent – Abi Kingsley-Parker of Boston-based AKP Management – who also dressed in Sanyuka’s eco wear.

Actress Yasmina El-Abd (left) with her agent Abi Kingsley-Parker of Boston-based AKP Management (right). | Photo: Gabriel Redd Hutchinson

Lincolnshire-based designer Sanyukta Shrestha (left) with actress Yasmina El-Abd. | Photo: Gabriel Redd Hutchinson

Yasmina El-Abd at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick wearing a dress designed by Lincolnshire-based Sanyukta Shrestha. | Photo: Gabriel Redd Hutchinson

Yasmina told Sanyukta: “I felt like a princess wearing your beautiful sustainable creation, Sanyukta.

“Your brand is the living proof that we can enjoy the finest things in life while empowering others and staying kind to our planet. Your warmth and generosity are something else! Love you.”

Sanyukta’s evening wear has been worn by several celebrities, including Victoria’s Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel, American girl band Fifth Harmony, and sopranos Natalie Coyle and Amy Nuttall.

They have been worn at red carpet events including the BAFTAs and Oscars, while Sanyukta also sported her own design – a black sustainable vegan gown – during the recent premiere event in London.

Tom Cruise at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London. | Photo: Gabriel Redd Hutchinson

Stylist Jack Courtney, actor Anton Kamillus, actress Yasmina El-Abd, agent Rick Kingsley-Parker, and Boston-based talent agent Abi Kingsley Parker with local actor Codie-Lei Eastick. | Photo: Gabriel Redd Hutchinson

Actor Miles Teller, who also stars in the film, in attendance at the premiere. | Photo: Gabriel Redd Hutchinson

Actress Jennifer Connelly at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London. | Photo: Gabriel Redd Hutchinson

Her sustainable bridal collection, which was first launched in 2011, is also now well-placed in the UK and in Northern Ireland through the bridal stockists, as well as the brand’s own flagship shops in London and Lincolnshire.

Designer Sanyukta Shrestha wore her own design at the premiere – a black sustainable vegan gown. | Photo: Gabriel Redd Hutchinson

Sanyukta Shrestha’s collection uses “luxurious organic fair-trade fabrics that conserve a century old traditional Nepalese craft fussed with flattering shapes, elegance and individuality”.

The Lincolnshire mum, and London College of Fashion graduate, launched her own company of the same name 11 years ago and has been recognised by the media as “the Greta of the wedding world”.