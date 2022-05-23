Lincolnshire designer’s gown worn by actress at Tom Cruise Top Gun premiere

She hit the red carpet at the premiere

A Nepalese-born designer based in Lincolnshire has seen her sustainable gowns worn by several celebrities, including an actress at the London red carpet premiere of Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Multi-award-winning designer Sanyukta Shrestha, who is from Hagworthingham near Horncastle, attended the premiere event on May 19.

Egyptian/Swiss actress Yasmina El-Abd wore one of Sanyukta’s luxurious sustainable gowns as Tom Cruise and his co-stars joined His Royal Highness Prince William and HRH Princess Kate at the red carpet event.

She grabbed the attention on the red carpet with her yellow Sanyukta Shrestha gown made from organic hemp and bamboo and hand weaved in Nepal.

She was in attendance with her agent – Abi Kingsley-Parker of Boston-based AKP Management – who also dressed in Sanyuka’s eco wear.

Yasmina told Sanyukta: “I felt like a princess wearing your beautiful sustainable creation, Sanyukta.

“Your brand is the living proof that we can enjoy the finest things in life while empowering others and staying kind to our planet. Your warmth and generosity are something else! Love you.”

Sanyukta’s evening wear has been worn by several celebrities, including Victoria’s Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel, American girl band Fifth Harmony, and sopranos Natalie Coyle and Amy Nuttall.

They have been worn at red carpet events including the BAFTAs and Oscars, while Sanyukta also sported her own design – a black sustainable vegan gown – during the recent premiere event in London.

Her sustainable bridal collection, which was first launched in 2011, is also now well-placed in the UK and in Northern Ireland through the bridal stockists, as well as the brand’s own flagship shops in London and Lincolnshire.

Sanyukta Shrestha’s collection uses “luxurious organic fair-trade fabrics that conserve a century old traditional Nepalese craft fussed with flattering shapes, elegance and individuality”.

The Lincolnshire mum, and London College of Fashion graduate, launched her own company of the same name 11 years ago and has been recognised by the media as “the Greta of the wedding world”.