Lincolnshire GP gives up family holiday to help Ukrainians fleeing war zone

A GP from Scunthorpe who gave up a family holiday to give medical care to Ukrainian refugees has described his emotional journey.

Dr Mubark Jajja, who usually works at Ancora Medical Practice, left his regular job behind to work at a refugee camp on Poland border with Ukraine, helping civilians fleeing for their lives.

He said: “It was emotional to see these people walking with minimal luggage. They’re arriving with literally nothing. Many of them did not have any of their medication for chronic illness and chronic diseases.”

Dr Jajja said he treated refugees for a range of conditions including chest infections, COVID-19, limping and even one man who had acute pancreatitis.

Now back at his GP surgery in Scunthorpe, Dr Jajja said the memories of his trip leave him feeling tearful and wishing he could have done more to help.