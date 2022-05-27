Lincolnshire Police warning over stolen designer goods

We are appealing for people to contact us if they are offered cut-price men’s designer clothing, designer handbags, or expensive perfumes or aftershaves as the goods may have been stolen from a local department store.

Browns department store in Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough has been targeted by thieves six times since the start of the year, with offenders taking a variety of expensive items which are still unaccounted for. We believe that these stolen goods may be offered for sale to the public by those responsible.

Brands include Lacoste, L’Oreal, Chanel, Ted Baker and Ralph Lauren.

We are keeping an open mind about the people responsible. We would like to offer reassurance that if you have unknowingly purchased any of these goods, you would not face prosecution if you come forward with information.

Detective Michael Head from Gainsborough CID said: “These break-ins and thefts are not a small thing; this is an important store for the local area, and every time they are targeted there is an impact on staff and the community. There is a financial cost to repair the damage each time, as well as the cost of the goods stolen.

“We are treating this as a priority, and we hope that our appeal to the local community will make people aware of the nature of goods potentially circulating and lead to the identification of the offenders. Specialist crime prevention teams are working closely with the store on their security, and we are also carrying out regular passing patrols.”

We are also keen to receive information which could help us identify the suspects, such as intelligence relating to potential offenders, photographs or locations, from our local communities.

The latest incident took place between 4.30am and 5am on 19 May. Incident 26 of 19 May relates.

We’d appeal for anyone who may have dashcam or Go-Pro footage which may have captured any of the offenders during the incidents or in the time just prior or after to come forward. As well as Marshalls Yard, footage could be relevant from Marshalls Rise, Spital Terrace, Cross Street and Tennyson Street during that time frame.

If you have information which could help there are a number of ways to get in touch:

By calling 101 quoting incident 26 of 19 May.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 26 of 19 May in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/