Lincolnshire train station shuts for three months as work begins on new £1.3m platform

Work has begun on a new £1.3 million platform at a train station in North Lincolnshire.

Barrow Haven station’s existing platform will be stripped out and replaced with a new, 60-metre long structure, as part of a project to revitalise the station and make train travel more attractive.

Ground-breaking work began over the weekend and will continue until Monday, August 8. As a single platform station, this means no trains can call while the work is carried out.

Passengers heading off along the Barton-on-Humber route should travel to the nearest stations (New Holland or Barton-on-Humber) to keep their journeys on track.

Matt Rice, north and east route director for Network Rail, said: “We’re giving Barrow Haven station a much-needed update, which I hope will encourage more people in the area to travel by train. It’ll bring a more modern, practical station with better amenities, and I’m excited to see the work now under way.

“We’ve worked closely with East Midlands Railway to keep the impact as low as possible, for passengers as well as those living nearby. I’d like to thank people for their support and apologise for any inconvenience our work causes.”

Raised tactile pavings will be also added along the length of the platform to help visually impaired passengers know when they’re close to the edge, making the station much safer for everybody.

East Midlands Railway is contributing a further £26,000 to fund additional station upgrades, including a new waiting shelter, cycle racks and station signage as well as a solar-powered help point.

Lisa Angus, transition and projects director for EMR said: “We’re delighted to see this significant set of customer improvement works improving Barrow Haven station on our Barton-on-Humber route.

“As the station will be closed during this time, we’re encouraging passengers to travel to the nearest stations. Taxis will be provided for any passengers unable to do so.”