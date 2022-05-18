Lincolnshire’s busiest coastal lay-by gets ‘five-star refurbishment’

The lay-by is one of the busiest in the county

The busy lay-by at Burgh le Marsh on the A158 has been given what the county council describes as a “five-star refurbishment” to repair its ‘seriously deteriorated condition’.

The lay-by is one of the busiest in the county and a popular stop-off point for many thousands of road users travelling to and from Skegness every year.

Originally, the options for the lay-by were to either fill every individual pothole or strip back and replace the entire section’s surface. The county council said that last week a “tiny window opened up int he schedule for other work plans for the latter option to be taken”.

A works crew and machinery were planned in for the weekend on Friday, May 13, materials were delivered on the Saturday morning.

The entire job was completed later that day.

Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways for Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is a great example of how hard we are trying to get jobs completed as quickly as possible without sacrificing the quality of the work.

“When the opportunity presented itself for us to get this lay-by repaired, we jumped at the chance.

“Getting this done so quickly has meant that we have not only made this busy lay-by a prime place for road users to use this summer, but we have also taken this job off future schedule. That means that we can now fit another job into the original schedule that was in place for later in the year.”

She added: “I want to thank everyone involved in making this happen. Working collaboratively in this way is something we always do when we can and the results speak for themselves.

“Whilst the work was underway on Saturday we did use temporary traffic management so that the crews and road users were safe, and I also want to thank everyone who was effected by this for their patience during that short period.”