Local firm launches handy guide ‘The Little App of Stamford’

A new mobile app has been created as a free digital version of The Little Book of Stamford with a guide to everything you need to know about the Lincolnshire town, including where to shop and places to eat and drink.

What’s on in the town, where to park and more are also included in The Little App of Stamford app. It is free to download from Apple’s App Store and an android version is planned for release on June 1.

The app was created by Stamford Digital in association with #ShopStamford, a hashtag set up five years ago to promote and support the town’s retailers and traders.

Tim Baker, who lives in Bourne with his wife and two children, is the founder and managing director of website and app firm Stamford Digital which launched in September 2018.

Tim said: “I picked up The Little Book of Stamford and instantly loved what it stood for and the design. It is a great tool to help visitors and shoppers navigate Stamford, as well as helping local businesses to raise their profile.

“I thought by making the book available digitally through this mobile app, I could help compliment what it aims to achieve.”

Sarah Sewell, who is the chairperson of #ShopStamford and owner of Energy Clothing, added: “The app is going to be a great add-on to the book and map we have already produced. It is yet another platform we can use to promote the wonderful independent businesses we have here in Stamford, so people can discover what we have to offer.”