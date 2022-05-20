More pop-up COVID vaccination sessions – and a Lincolnshire jab bus!

The latest list of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sessions in Lincolnshire has been announced, including the chance to get your jab on board on a specially re-purposed bus.

The bus was loaned to the vaccination programme by Lincolnshire County Council, who previously used it for COVID testing.

It was officially launched during a visit to the Tesco store on Wragby Road in Lincoln this week. The bus is offering spring boosters to those aged 75 and over, as well as vaccinations to people aged 18 and over.

The latest schedule of pop-up locations shown below – and details on which age groups they are vaccinating – can be found here, and there is still the option to book via the National Booking System or by calling 119.

In addition to the main list of jab sessions, the team at PRSA in Boston is now also offering walk-in vaccinations for stem cell transplant patients aged 12 and over to have their booster (fourth) dose or their spring (fifth) dose, or for stem cell transplant patients who need to restart their course.

These will be held every Monday between 10am and 11am except on May 23 and 30.

Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We’re putting a lot of effort into our pop-up programme around the county and the introduction of the bus gives us an extra degree of agility, because it allows us to take the COVID vaccination out to people.

“We already know that people like that they can turn up to any of our pop-up sessions without an appointment and the bus will allow us to focus on specific areas where there may be more of a need for us to visit.

“It will be an important addition to our pop-up programme over the coming weeks and we are very grateful to our colleagues at Lincolnshire County Council.”

The vaccination teams will be running the following pop-up walk-in sessions:

Friday, May 20 – Darby and Joan Hall in Bourne – between 9am and 5pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over, and between 3.30pm and 5pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year olds.

Friday May 20 – Tesco, Wragby Road in Lincoln (vaccination bus) – between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.

Friday, May 20 – Franklin Hall, Halton Road in Spilsby – between 4pm and 6pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and also for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.

Saturday, May 21 – Nettleham Village Hall, Brookfield Avenue, Nettleham, Lincoln – between 10am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 1.30pm and 4pm for 12-15 year-olds.

Sunday, May 22 – Ruston Sports and Social Club, Newark Road in Lincoln – between 10.30am and 4pm for 5-11 year-olds only.

Monday, May 23 – Long Sutton Village Hall, Market Place, Long Sutton – between 9am and 4pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.

Monday, May 23 – The Venue, Navenby – between 10.30am and 2pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over.

Tuesday, May 24 – Bishop Grosseteste University, Longdales Road, Lincoln – between 10.30am and 5pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over.

Tuesday, May 24 – Tesco, Trinity Street in Gainsborough (vaccination bus) – between 10.30am and 5pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.

Tuesday, May 24 – Alford Corn Exchange, 9 Market Place in Alford – between 11am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over, and between 4pm and 5.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.

Wednesday, May 25 – Franklin Hall, Halton Road, Spilsby – between 4pm and 6pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and also for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.

Wednesday, May 25 – Birchwood Boiler House, 278 Woodfield Avenue, Birchwood, Lincoln – between 10.30am and 4pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over.

Wednesday, May 25 – Tesco, Canwick Road Trading Estate, Canwick Road, Lincoln (vaccination bus) – between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.

Thursday, May 26 – Johnson Community Hospital (Blood Clinic), Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, Spalding – between 4pm and 7pm for 5-11 year-olds only.

Thursday, May 26 – Tesco, Water Mill Road, Horncastle (vaccination bus) – between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.

Friday, May 27 – Darby and Joan Hall in Bourne – between 9am and 5pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over, and between 3.30pm and 5pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year olds.

Friday, May 27 – Tesco, 186 Wragby Road, Lincoln (vaccination bus) – between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.

Friday, May 27 – X Church, St Johns, St Johns Terrace, Church Street, Gainsborough – between 10am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 1.30pm and 4pm for 5-11 year olds.

Saturday, May 28 – Franklin Hall, Halton Road in Spilsby – between 4pm and 6pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and also for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.

Saturday, May 28 – Nettleham Village Hall, Brookfield Avenue, Nettleham, Lincoln – between 10am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 1.30pm and 4pm for 12-15 year-olds.

Sunday, May 29 – Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Camel Gate, Spalding – between 10am and 4pm for 5-11 year-olds only.

Sunday, May 29 – Ruston Sports and Social Club, Newark Road, Lincoln – between 10.30am and 4pm for 5-11 year-olds only.

Sunday, May 20 – Sainsbury’s, Tritton Road, Lincoln (vaccination bus) – between 10.30am and 3.30pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.