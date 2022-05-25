New £2.5m playground coming to Skegness Butlin’s

A new £2.5 million playground all about “colour, light, interactivity and inclusivity” with “thrills and surprises at every turn” will open at Butlin’s in Skegness next Easter.

There will be six different zones to explore at SKYPARK, celebrating positive play emotions with a range of exciting equipment, including climbing towers, tube slides, and the ‘UK’s longest interactive seesaw’.

Sensory elements and wheelchair-accessible features will allow children of all ages and abilities to play together. Children can also have after-dark adventures on the light-up towers and slides, and it is all included in the price of a Butlin’s holiday break.

STOP SCROLLING 🛑 Something exciting is coming to Skegness… Introducing SKYPARK, our brand-new playground for 2023! Designed to spark young imaginations, this playful world of colour and light is all about inclusivity and interactivity. pic.twitter.com/rpTFFYu8wZ — Butlin's (@Butlins) May 24, 2022

Accessed via a ramp, a one-metre mound at the base of the Tower of Excitement places disabled children in the heart of the action.

A first-floor platform in the Tower of Surprise gives wheelchair users the chance to experience height and be shoulder-to-shoulder with other kids.

There’s also a wheelchair-accessible trampoline and roundabout, sit-up swings for support and sociability, and wheelchair-friendly walkways and ramps.

Alongside, SKYPARK will be a new cafe and outdoor terrace, serving drinks and light snacks.

The key features at SKYPARK are as follows:

Four epic climbing towers, each with unique challenges

The tallest tower stands at a whopping 14-metres high, with panoramic sea views

10-metre tube slide lights up as children go down it

The UK’s longest interactive seesaw

Two interactive games that families can play together

Designed for inclusivity, so children of all abilities can play shoulder to shoulder

Sensory elements and wheelchair-accessible equipment

Lights up for amazing after-dark experiences

Café serving a selection of hot and cold drinks and snacks

Included in the price of your break

The new playground and cafe will cost £2.5 million and has been designed for tots to 12-year-olds, although everyone can get involved with plenty of family play options available.

Simon Cope, commercial and marketing director at Butlin’s, said: “Our new SKYPARK is going to be incredible. It’s a fantastic addition to our Skegness resort and has been purpose-built with inclusion in mind. As the home of entertainment, we offer fun for the whole family, with so much included in the price.

“SKYPARK will be free to access along with all our amazing live shows, free flow entry to our Splash Waterworld pool and unlimited fairground rides. We’re counting down the days and can’t wait for families to enjoy the best playground in the UK – day and night.”